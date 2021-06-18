Arrests made in anti-human trafficking operation in Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A law enforcement operation targeting sex buyers and traffickers in Vista resulted in multiple arrests, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

According to sheriff’s officials, the anti-human trafficking operation took place on Thursday and was a joint effort between the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and Vista Community Oriented Policing Team.

Sheriff’s officials said 10 men were arrested but later released with a citation for “being in violation of Solicitation of Prostitution.”

One man was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose; he was booked into Vista Detention Facility, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The public is encouraged to report human trafficking to their local law enforcement agency or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.