Arrests made after Tesla leads officers on chase on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A chase on San Diego freeways ended in the Logan Heights area early Tuesday morning with multiple arrests.

At around 1:15 a.m., San Diego Police officers attempted to pull over a black Tesla on northbound Interstate 5 for unspecified reasons, but the driver refused to pull over and sped away.

With police in pursuit, the Tesla made its way onto state Route 15 before exiting in Logan Heights.

ABC 10News learned the driver and a passenger threw out several objects from the car just before stopping at Ocean View Boulevard and 33rd Street.

The driver and passenger surrendered to officers and were taken into custody.

Officers searched the freeway for any contraband that was tossed from the Tesla during the pursuit.

Police did not release any further details on the incident.