Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made following stabbing during robbery attempt in Rolando Village, police say

stabbing scene rolando village
ABC 10News
The vicinity were the stabbing happened in Rolando Village.
stabbing scene rolando village
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it made an arrest after at least two people were stabbed during a robbery attempt in Rolando Village Sunday night.

SDPD says the robbery attempt initially happened near the intersection of 70th Street and El Cajon Boulevard around 9:05 p.m. The department says up to four people were forced against a wall and stabbed, and two of the victims were taken to a hospital in the area.

The public information officer described the incident as a stabbing spree; the other location officers responded to was 67th Street and El Cajon Boulevard.

Police say there were two suspects involved, and one of them was arrested.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!