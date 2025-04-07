Arrest made following stabbing during robbery attempt in Rolando Village, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it made an arrest after at least two people were stabbed during a robbery attempt in Rolando Village Sunday night.

SDPD says the robbery attempt initially happened near the intersection of 70th Street and El Cajon Boulevard around 9:05 p.m. The department says up to four people were forced against a wall and stabbed, and two of the victims were taken to a hospital in the area.

The public information officer described the incident as a stabbing spree; the other location officers responded to was 67th Street and El Cajon Boulevard.

Police say there were two suspects involved, and one of them was arrested.