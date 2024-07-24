Arrest made after high-speed chase from San Diego to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was arrested following a high-speed chase from San Diego into Chula Vista early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over a Kia SUV for speeding on southbound state Route 15 near University Avenue.

The driver refused to stop, reaching speeds of at least 100 mph on southbound SR-15 with officers in pursuit.

After exiting on Palomar Street in Chula Vista, the Kia made its way into a mobile home park on Industrial Boulevard and stopped.

Two people got out of the vehicle and ran into a trailer; law enforcement officers surrounded the mobile home during a search for the pair.

At around 2 a.m., the two people came out and one of them was arrested.

The CHP said the SUV was reported stolen.