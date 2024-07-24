Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made after high-speed chase from San Diego to Chula Vista

chula_vista_pursuit_072424.jpg
KGTV
chula_vista_pursuit_072424.jpg
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 24, 2024

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was arrested following a high-speed chase from San Diego into Chula Vista early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over a Kia SUV for speeding on southbound state Route 15 near University Avenue.

The driver refused to stop, reaching speeds of at least 100 mph on southbound SR-15 with officers in pursuit.

After exiting on Palomar Street in Chula Vista, the Kia made its way into a mobile home park on Industrial Boulevard and stopped.

Two people got out of the vehicle and ran into a trailer; law enforcement officers surrounded the mobile home during a search for the pair.

At around 2 a.m., the two people came out and one of them was arrested.

The CHP said the SUV was reported stolen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!