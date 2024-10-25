SWAT standoff at Carmel Valley condo complex ends in armed man's arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man involved in a reported domestic violence situation was taken into police custody early Friday morning following a standoff at a Carmel Valley condominium complex that lasted several hours.

San Diego Police Lt. Daniel Meyer said officers were called to the 10600 block of Golden Willow Trail, at the Highlands Village condo complex, at around midnight due to a domestic violence-related call.

According to Meyer, responding officers learned a woman and man were inside a condo unit when shots were fired. The woman fled from the home just before officers arrived, while the man remained in the unit and refused to come out.

A standoff unfolded, leading to a response from SWAT officers and a negotiations team, as well as the evacuation of some nearby complex residents.

During the stalemate, Meyer said SWAT officers called out to the man several times and used flash bangs in attempts to get him to exit the home, but he did not comply.

Meyer said SWAT officers deployed an unspecified type of gas that forced the man to leave the unit just before 6 a.m.

With assistance from a K-9, the man was taken into police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The situation was considered resolved and the community safe by 6 a.m., according to Meyer.

Meyer told reporters the man and the woman were in a “committed relationship,” but he did not add further information.