'Armed individual' killed by border patrol in Otay Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A person with a weapon was killed over the weekend during an encounter with U.S. Border Patrol personnel near the international line in the Otay Mesa area, authorities reported Monday.

The fatal "use-of-force incident'' took place about 7 a.m. Sunday in a remote area east of Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The suspect, described only as an "armed individual,'' died at the scene. CBP officials released no other information about the fatal encounter, including details on the type of lethal force employed by the federal officers and what prompted them to use it.

