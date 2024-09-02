Watch Now
Argument leads to stabbing in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men who attended a rodeo together with friends and family got into an argument in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego that sent one man to a hospital with stab wounds.

The stabbing occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 5361 Groveland Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 32-year-old victim and 28-year-old suspect got into an argument and the suspect stabbed the victim six to seven times, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of wounds not believed life threatening, police said.

The status of the suspect was not available.

