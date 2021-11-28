Argument leads to stabbing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 35-year-old motorist was stabbed three times Saturday by his passenger.

The stabbing was reported just after 4 p.m. at Denver and Cessna streets, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim got into a verbal argument with the 63-year-old man riding in the car, who stabbed him once in the left hand and twice in the right side of his body, Heims said. The suspect then got out of the car and ran eastbound on Cessna Street.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, Heims said.

The relationship between the two men was not clear.