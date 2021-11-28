Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Argument leads to stabbing in San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
San Diego police cruiser suv
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 11:19:56-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 35-year-old motorist was stabbed three times Saturday by his passenger.

The stabbing was reported just after 4 p.m. at Denver and Cessna streets, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim got into a verbal argument with the 63-year-old man riding in the car, who stabbed him once in the left hand and twice in the right side of his body, Heims said. The suspect then got out of the car and ran eastbound on Cessna Street.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, Heims said.

The relationship between the two men was not clear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE