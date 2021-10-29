Are You Owed Money? San Diego County refunds waiting to be claimed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than $713,000 in tax refunds have yet to be claimed in San Diego County.

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office said the unclaimed refunds are for residents who overpaid county departments on taxes, deposits, premiums, services or fees. The refunds range from $10 to nearly $37,000.

To see if your name is on the list, click here.

The online list contains 1,848 refunds. If you find your name, scroll to the bottom to find out how to claim it.

Anyone who wishes to claim a refund has until Dec. 17 to file a claim before the money is turned over to the county's general fund.

“With the holidays approaching, everyone could use a little extra money in their pocket,” said County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $386. If you are owed a refund, and can prove you are the rightful owner, we want to make sure you get your refund.”

San Diego County has refunded more than $500,000 to their owners in the last five years.