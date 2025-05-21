Are this year's Memorial Day shopping deals worth it?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Memorial Day approaches, major retailers are rolling out advertisements to entice shoppers, despite reports from some stores of rising prices.

New data suggests an increase in consumer spending during this holiday period, with more individuals expected to take advantage of sales compared to previous years.

Celeste Norman, a frequent shopper at big box stores like Home Depot, expressed her excitement for the discounts.

“This is the candy store for all home buyers ... and, you know, owners and people like me that have to repair everything,” she said, highlighting the temptation to purchase multiple items during the holiday sales.

The latest data from the consumer website RetailMeNot indicates that 36 percent of adults surveyed plan to shop the Memorial Day sales, a significant jump from just 18 percent last year. While many are looking forward to these deals, the average expected spending per person is projected to be less than $300.

Economics professor Alan Gin from the University of San Diego recommends caution.

"You gotta ask yourself: 'Do you really need the product?' If you can get by with that one that you have, that might be the thing to do then at this point because of uncertainty as far as the economy is concerned," he cautioned, noting concerns over rising prices and potential economic slowdown.

If consumers do decide to shop, experts advise focusing on kitchen appliances, summer clothing, outdoor furniture, and everyday essentials as top bargains this holiday.

However, they suggest avoiding electronics and technology purchases, as better deals are likely to appear during Amazon's Prime Day or Black Friday specials.

Wendy Austin, also shopping at Home Depot, shared her experience of being lured into additional purchases.

“I saw some picnic tables in there; you know, the foldable tables, and mine are looking kind of ratty and those looked really nice in there,” she commented, reflecting the dilemma between needs and wants.

Experts recommend not only checking in-store sales but also exploring online deals, where some retailers may offer even greater discounts. As consumers prepare for Memorial Day, balancing savings with careful spending remains a priority.

