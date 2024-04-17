April is the month of the military child, at Hancock Elementary School this is a special month as 96% of their families are active duty military.

Special moments between Dallas Fischlein and her five-year-old daughter Ophelia.

As a military family, Dallas is used to keeping things moving, while her husband Martin is deployed.

He’s been in the Navy for seven years, and while it’s tough being a single parent while he’s away she says it’s just as tough for her daughter.

Fischlein says, “The first deployment I went through is when I just had her. She was just three months old and he came back and she was 13 months old.”

And that’s why events like this BBQ celebrating military children is important for the Fischleins. Hancock Elementary School has nearly 700 students. Only 16 of them don’t have any military affiliation. Wednesday, active duty service members were invited for a special lunch with their students.

Fischlein adds, “They know that we understand what they're going through what's happening they know we understand the hardships the troubles and trials and the good times.”

She adds, it’s nice to recognize military kids who feel the brunt of the military life, something she knows all too well being an Airforce family.

Fischlein says, “I feel like they get unrecognized in the sense of how resilient they have to be. “

