Application to build cement silos near Lakeside Elementary School leaves parents concerned

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A company has applied to build cement silos at a property on Lakeside Avenue, just about a nine-minute walk away from an elementary school.

Cassaundra Olson, a parent, said she doesn't want her daughter to attend Lakeside Farms Elementary School if permits are granted to build cement silos near her school.

Olson says her daughter enjoys being outdoors, and she worries about the impact these silos could have on her child’s health.

"I’m very blessed my kids are healthy. But that’s not to say the long-term effects of inhaling toxins can’t contribute to a health issue in the future,” she said.

The San Diego Air Pollution Control District which approves the permits sent a letter to parents and residents who live within 1,000 feet of the proposed site informing them about this proposal.

The letter cites, “Cement pilots produce particulate matter during normal operation in the form of cement dust, which is released into the air. The project is expected to operate in compliance with all the applicable rules and regulations.”

The Air Pollution Control District said it will review public comments and check to ensure the company is following the rules before making a decision. The Lakeside Union School District also contacted the Air Pollution Control District, sending a letter asking questions about whether a study has been done to assess the possible impacts on the community and what mitigation measures will be required.

ABC 10News reached out to the company that applied for the permits. They sent us a photo showing what the silos would look like. They say the purpose of the silos is to store cement from the outside elements.

Olson says at the end of the day, if their efforts fall through in keeping the silos out of their neighborhood, She is prepared to find a new school for her daughter.

"She [daughter] is very active outside, and I want her to be safe,” Olson said.