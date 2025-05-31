Apollo Program astronauts to speak about experiences at SD Air & Space Museum

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Those who planned, ran and piloted the Apollo Program will be venerated Saturday at the San Diego Air & Space Museum for the "Legacy of Apollo" gala celebration.

The museum will host a few of those who helped the United States get to the moon, including Apollo 16 Moonwalker and Apollo 11 CAPCOM Charlie Duke, Apollo 13 Lunar Module Pilot Fred Haise, Apollo 9 Lunar Module Pilot Rusty Schweickart, and Flight Directors Gerry Griffin, Gene Kranz and Milt Windler.

" `Legacy of Apollo' is more than just a reflection on past achievements -- it is a celebration of the ongoing journey of space exploration," said Jim Kidrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. "The lessons learned from the Apollo era continue to shape current and future missions, from NASA's Artemis program to ambitious plans for Mars and beyond.

"By hearing directly from the pioneers who paved the way, attendees gain a deeper appreciation for the advancements that continue to build on their legacy. Their stories of resilience, ingenuity and determination serve as an inspiration to all who dream of reaching for the stars."

Duke, as one of only 12 astronauts to have walked on the Moon, will share his experiences of lunar exploration, detailing what it was like to stand on another world and the challenges of deep space travel, a statement from the museum read. Haise will speak about his experience in recovering from the near- disaster of Apollo 13.

In March 1969, Schweickart and the crew of Apollo 9 helped pave the way for Apollo 11's historic moon landing just a few months later. Griffin, Kranz and Windler, key leaders behind the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs, will "provide insight into the strategic decision-making and leadership that made the success of the Apollo missions possible," the museum statement reads.

The program begins at 7 p.m.