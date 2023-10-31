Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Apartment building fire in Linda Vista displaces at least 10 people

At least 10 people were displaced after a fire erupted at a Linda Vista apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
linda_vista_apartment_fire2_103123.jpg
linda_vista_apartment_fire1_103123.jpg
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:25:52-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire erupted at a Linda Vista apartment building early Tuesday morning, forcing at least 10 residents to leave their homes.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Tait Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

SDFD crews arrived to find a second-floor apartment unit engulfed in flames. They contained the fire to one unit, although surrounding units sustained some water damage.

Dozens of firefighters worked to completely put out the fire and cleared the scene at around 5 a.m.

ABC 10News spoke with 17-year-old Gregorio Zarraga, who said he lives in the complex with his mom, dad and two little brothers. He said they had to evacuate when the fire started.

“It's tough because my dad won’t be able to go to work, my little brothers won’t be able to go to school as well," Zarraga said. "We’re uncomfortable right now, we don’t know what to do.”

Fire officials are working to figure out what sparked the fire, but they said no one was inside the unit where it started.

No injuries were reported.

Zarraga and other displaced occupants are working with the Red Cross to get financial assistance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info