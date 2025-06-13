Anti-ICE protesters block roads leading to Otay Mesa Detention Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An anti-ICE protest was held outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center Friday afternoon. Protesters first gathered in the area around 3 p.m.

Some of the demonstrators blocked the roadway that leads to the detention center with trash cans. They also blocked several corrections officers from leaving, and at one point, they touched a vehicle in the process.

As of 4:45 p.m., an ABC 10News photojournalist on the scene saw protesters not letting the CO's out of Calzada de la Fuente.

An anti-ICE protest was also underway in Oceanside Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has a photojournalist at the scene in Otay Mesa, and our team will continue to bring you any new developments.