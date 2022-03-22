Anthony Ray chosen to be interim sheriff of San Diego County Sheriff's Department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously selected current Assistant Sheriff Anthony Ray to be the interim sheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Ray joined the department in 1991, and he served in various leadership roles in multiple departments until his promotion to assistant sheriff in 2020. As assistant sheriff, Ray was tasked with overseeing the Human Resources Bureau and Court Services Bureau.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said of Ray's appointment: “As a Board, we selected an Interim Sheriff who has demonstrated a commitment to reducing violent crime, improving the conditions in our jails, and embracing law enforcement best practices, along with a commitment to racial justice. I appreciate each candidate for their participation and look forward to working with Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray to fulfill their responsibilities to our communities, and County.'

During a recent hearing before the board, Ray touted his years with the department, educational background and involvement in the NAACP. In terms of recruitment, "if we don't have public trust, it's hard to get people through the door," he said. "I believe success comes from hard work and strong leadership"

During a public comment period, several speakers -- including David Leonhardi, president of the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County -- urged the board to select Ray, based on his experience and community engagement.

Ray will serve as the interim sheriff until January 2023, when the winner of the November 2022 election will take over the role.

The previous sheriff, Bill Gore, stepped down last month after serving a dozen years in the position.

The 74-year-old Gore announced last summer that he would not seek re-election this year.

Officially seeking the post so far in the upcoming election are Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, former sheriff's Cmdr. David Myers, Assistant San Diego City Attorney John Hemmerling and sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Newsom.

City News Service contributed to this report