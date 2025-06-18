An's Dry Cleaning wins title of 'best ice cream shop in America' for 2nd year in a row

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An's Dry Cleaning has once again claimed the title of USA Today's Best Ice Cream Shop in America!

The San Diego business was recognized for its creative branding, industry-leading customer service, and unparalleled gelato.

To celebrate winning the number one spot for the second straight year, An's will sell gelato for only $1 on July 1.

An's is also inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of a new location, An's Electronic Repairs. The event will take place on Saturday, June 21, at the new store located at 1861 Bacon Street in Ocean Beach.

The North Park spot finished No. 1 in 2024 and No. 2 in 2023 in USA Today's rankings.