Another day, another drop in San Diego County gas prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 34th consecutive day, decreasing 2.8 cents to $5.85, its lowest amount since May 10.

The average price has decreased 52.3 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19 cents less than one week ago and 49.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.543 more than one year ago.

The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The national average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.495. It has dropped 52.1 cents over the past 35 days, including 1.1 cents Monday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16 cents less than one week ago and 48.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.325 more than one year ago.