Annual San Diego 'WeAllCount' homeless census count begins Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Volunteers will be up bright and early on Thursday, helping conduct the annual WeAllCount homeless census count throughout San Diego County.

The data collected will be put into a report to help with outreach efforts, shelter, and affordable housing projects.

County Supervisor Tara Lawson- Remer said this information is key in tackling San Diego's challenges associated with homelessness as individuals are out on the streets for different reasons and need different types of resources.

"We know from our last count, a quarter of the unhoused individuals are seniors over 55," she said. "So, our program to target seniors to stay in their homes is built-in part of the data that has been collected in past counts. We're going to continue collecting this data to better meet the needs of our community."

This comes as crews have been focusing on clean-up efforts at the Midway District. For the past several weeks, homeless individuals have been gathering up their belongings as crews worked to clean and disinfect the area while trying to get them help in one of the most visible homeless encampments in the area.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help during the homeless count Thursday morning, click here.

