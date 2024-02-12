Annual Mardi Gras on the Boulevard takes over North Park on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The vibrant streets of El Cajon Boulevard in North Park hosted the eighth annual Mardi Gras on the Boulevard, a lively event organized by the El Cajon Boulevard Business Association.

However, with this year's festivities coinciding with Super Bowl Sunday, participating businesses reported a smaller turnout compared to previous years.

“This isn’t necessarily the most developed and center of North Park, with great groups putting on events like this and all of us really starting to fill in all the spaces, it is becoming a much more trafficked area,” said Dave Ohmer, the owner and brewer at Seek Beer Company.

The event is hosted by the El Cajon Boulevard Business Association, a nonprofit hosting a variety of events in an effort to keep the area vibrant.

“I love New Orleans, so I always want to do things that make me feel like I’m in New Orleans. So obviously this is a good thing to do for that,” said Liza Marino, who was celebrating her birthday with friends at the event.

The event, which lasted from noon to about 4 p.m., featured a lively procession as a crowd followed a brass band through the neighborhood