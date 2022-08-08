Annual Healthcare Day provides essentials to San Diego homeless population

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – For Lynn Solarzano, being to help people makes her job with her non-profit, "Ashley's Hope," worth it. Being able to provide clothing for those who are homeless.

Solarzano adds, "Many of them don't have anything but the clothes on their back, and they're asking for underwear and socks and shirts and the basic items here."

She started "Ashley's Hope" in memory of her daughter, who lived on the streets for eight years, passing away in 2021.

Solarzano adds," They're just like you and I; they're just down on their luck, and we need to help, and we will. And my daughter has inspired that on me, and I know she's looking down and is so proud."

Ashley's Hope is just one of many booths represented at the annual Health Care for the Homeless Day put on by Neighborhood Healthcare and Interfaith Community Services.

Here clients get the opportunity to take a hot shower and get their clothes washed. They can get haircuts and get the necessities they need.

Amanda Veliz says attending an event like this is life-changing.

Veliz adds," It's a blessing beyond belief because I don't have money to afford this stuff. So when it comes, I feel normal. I feel ready for the community. I don't feel like an eye sore that the community doesn't like."

And now Veliz says she's ready to try getting back on her feet and looking for a job.

This event is paid for by federal and state programs, grants, and donations. Organizers hope to expand on this event next year.

Learn more about Ashley's Hope here.