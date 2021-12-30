Animal services urge pet owners to keep animals safe during New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Animal Service officials are urging pet owners Thursday to keep their animals safe during New Year's Eve to prevent pets from becoming injured, running away or being poisoned.

With typical celebrations including fireworks, noisemakers, loud music and champagne, officials advised pet owners to keep pets indoors to prevent them from escaping or coming into contact with dangerous substances.

If possible, pets should be kept in an enclosed room. If animals need to be brought outside to go to the bathroom, officials said pet owners should keep them on a leash or ensure that they're enclosed by a gate or fence. They also warned that fireworks can cause a scared dog to find even the smallest fence opening to escape.

Pet owners can create a calming environment in an enclosed room or crate with the animal's favorite toy, officials said. Soothing music can also help during fireworks, and people should try to keep the room as quiet as possible by closing doors, windows and blinds.

In the event that a pet becomes lost, a collar with an identification tag and microchip will help reunite the owner with the pet, so officials urged people to make sure their pets have up-to-date identifications and microchip registration.

Even pets who aren't obviously afraid of fireworks should be kept inside during fireworks, as they may accidentally ingest fireworks or be burnt.

Additionally, officials warned pet owners to keep alcoholic beverages away from animals, as well as food, particularly ones that are rich and fatty like yeast dough and chocolate.