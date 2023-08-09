Anchor Wale Aliyu stops by forum to prevent fentanyl overdose

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the South Bay community where local leaders and medical experts are gathering to inform San Diegans on how to prevent drug overdoses, and where to get help.

According to the county's health and human services agency, it's a type of synthetic opioid, meaning it's man-made and can be between 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

For patients with severe pain, it can be a huge relief when administered safely by a doctor.

But the agency says misuse and abuse is common because they can make other drugs more powerful, addictive, and of course dangerous.

The agency also says as little as three salt-sized grains of fentanyl have the potential to kill.

Watch the video above for more details.