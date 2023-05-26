Anchor Wale Aliyu reports on impact of cooler weather for Memorial Weekend... on a boat!

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to local businesses in the Mission Bay area about what the expected cooler and cloudy weather this Memorial Day weekend will mean for them.

Plus, the folks at Seaforth Boat Rentals took our crew out on the water. They say holiday weekends are especially busy in their industry.

The family-owned business has been around since 1976, covering both bays with four different locations.

Generally, Memorial Day weekend brings in a ton of tourists to the San Diego area, and a lot of money for the local economy.

However, people are speculating that the recent cooler and cloudy weather could have a negative impact on some businesses' bottom lines.