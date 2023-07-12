Anchor Wale Aliyu reports on Carlsbad City Council flags proposal

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in North San Diego County reporting on a proposal that would allow more flags to be flown outside of city hall in Carlsbad.

After the council voted in favor of flying the Pride flag outside city hall in June, one council member wants to discuss displaying other banners.

A city council member says some of the requests are shocking but wants the council to come together to discuss its flag policy.

Tuesday night, the council is voting on whether or not to take up the proposal, not on the proposal itself. They need a simple majority to move forward.

