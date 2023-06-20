Anchor Wale Aliyu previews 'For Us' Comedy Show in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the Normal Heights community reporting on the "For Us" Comedy Show at the Adams Avenue Theater in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a day marked when the last enslaved people in this country discovered they were free.

There have been various events across the county for Juneteenth and one of them is happening Monday night.

'For Us' Comedy Show, which is presented by Boop Entertainment, is San Diego's only all-black reoccurring comedy show.

Several comedians will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

