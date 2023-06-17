Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into SDSU's reported plan to leave Mountain West Conference

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the College Area community reporting on San Diego State University's potential plan to walk away from the Mountain West Conference.

San Diego State University sent a letter to the Mountain West earlier this week to tell the conference it plans on resigning, according to reports from both ESPN and The Athletic.

According to the reports, the letter is not an official resignation, but rather a request to extend the deadline to give notice for an exit in 2024 by one month.

Watch the video above for more details.