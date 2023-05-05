Watch Now
Anchor Wale Aliyu covers excitement for King Charles' Coronation

Posted at 5:34 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 21:37:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the Middletown community Thursday afternoon reporting on the celebration for the upcoming coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camila.

Charles, 74, has ruled the United Kingdom since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.

Aliyu spoke with members of the British population here in San Diego who are excited about the coronation.

On Saturday, May 6, Charles III and Camila will both be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and head of the Commonwealth.

