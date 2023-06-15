Anchor Lindsey Pena covers LGBTQ+ & Law Enforcement Summit at Rich's San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was in the Hillcrest community Wednesday reporting on FBI San Diego's fifth annual LGBT+ and Law Enforcement Summit.

The event gives those in the LGBTQ community an opportunity to meet liaison officers from more than 20 different San Diego County agencies.

There is a Q&A with law enforcement leadership and public presentations on public safety issues.

It started at 4 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. so community members are encouraged to come out and make their voices heard.

