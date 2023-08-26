Watch Now
Anchor Kimberly Hunt one-on-one with Chula Vista native Mario Lopez

Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 25, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We had a special visitor at the ABC 10News studios on Friday — San Diego County's own Mario Lopez.

The actor and entertainment host grew up in Chula Vista. He attended Chula Vista High School -- where he was in the theater and dance programs, as well as wrestling and jiu jitsu.

Lopez sat down with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt and shared how the city has shaped his life. The father of three says he now hopes to inspire others.

"I love that maybe kids from the community can say 'hey, he's a little mexican kid from a border town like me. if he can be on TV and do it, maybe i can. so i try to embrace the role that of a role model and hopefully inspire the little kids out there to pursue what they want," says Lopez.

He is still acting, producing, and hosts a daily radio show on iHeart.

You can watch him Monday through Friday on Access Hollywood at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Kimberly Hunt's full interview with Mario Lopez in the video player above.

