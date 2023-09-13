Anchor Aaron Dickens travels to Maui, speaks with fire victim thankful for the support from San Diegans

(KGTV) MAUI — Brian Edmisson lost his home and his business in the fire. He worked as a fishing guide in Lahaina harbor.

He escaped the flames with his nine-year-old son. Edmisson says luckily the winds shifted and he was able to see where he was going.

"I could see where it was black and dark, where people could not see. There were probably people who did not make it out because they couldn’t see," said Edmisson.

Edmisson is from San Diego. After the fire, his sister Lisa who is from Point Loma spoke with ABC 10 News.

Lisa started a fundraiser online. She, several other members of the community and complete strangers have raised over $20,000 for Edmisson and her other brother who also lost his home in Maui.

"The support that the San Diego community has blessed our family and is overwhelming. It is quite amazing to know we mean so much to people," he said.

Edmisson says the money has been a big help with his living expenses. He hopes one day to move back to his old neighborhood.

"We don’t have a home anymore but we are going to create one. We are in a place that is month to month. We can only stay there this month. God has blessed us along the way. He made a time of uncertainty feel very comforting," Edmisson added.

If you would like to donate to the family. Visit https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/edmisson-maui-fire-relief

