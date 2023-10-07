'An amazing support group': 3,000+ show up for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Thousands showed up for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Liberty Station on Saturday, and many of the attendees have deep personal connections to the cause.

“The reason I am involved is my mom lives with Alzheimer's,” said Scott Chidester. “She was diagnosed about five years ago and we’ve seen the disease progress through her. And it’s been really difficult.”

Chidester is now on the committee that helps put on the annual event, which not only raised more than $300,000, but also connected people in the community facing the same challenges.

“It just feels like an amazing support group,” said Chidester.

Funds raised locally by the walk go towards the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

“I know that people know how I’m feeling, and I know how others are feeling about this," said Logan Purinton, a young San Diegan who has cared for his grandmother with Alzheimer's for years.

"I’m just hoping one day we can figure out how to get rid of this disease," he said.

You can learn more about the Alzheimer's Association here.