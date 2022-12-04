American World War II hero Tom Rice honored during memorial service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A service to remember an American hero was held on Coronado Saturday.

Staff Sergeant Tom Rice passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, at 101 years old.

Loved ones remembered him during a private ceremony and a public ceremony in Coronado.

"His first combat jump was on D-Day. The first baptism of fire of the 101st Airborne," recalled retired U.S. Navy Captain Steve Shepard during the eulogy.

Rice was wounded four times during World War II and came home in 1945, but his service never ended.

"Tom found his greatest honor in giving his life to others,” Shepard said.

He served in many different capacities and touched lives from all around the world.

He was a teacher for decades.

“Mr. Rice was one of the best teachers I’ve ever had in my whole entire life," said Kathy Capposhardy.

Some recalled the love Rice had for his country.

"He knew me as Woody. First of all, he was my teacher. So, I totally respect him, but he was like the grandfather I never had. He just was so loving and so knowledgeable. His love of our country was embedded in every student in that class,” said Nancy Cavanah.

Rice was a neighbor.

"He showed me kinda how to live. He was a guy who literally is digging holes and ditches — planting plants in his front yard at 100 years old," one person at the ceremony recalled.

He was a friend to many, including fellow World War II veterans.

"We started the Three Musketeers. We bought Three Musketeers bars and ate them," said Andre Chappaz.

Navy World War II veteran Gil Nateau laughed as he talked about his memories with Rice.

"It was an honor for me— I don’t know about Andre, but I loved it,” said Nateau.

And he of course was a 101st Airborne paratrooper until the very end.

“I’m the guy who parachuted with Tom Rice in Normandy in 2019. Also, I jumped with him for his 100th birthday in Coronado," said Art Schaffer. "He was a great friend— an inspiration.”

Rice completed his final jump last year in his hometown, surrounded by cheering loved ones.

“Tom had one final mission in the last years of his life: telling the stories of his fallen comrades and about the price and cost of freedom," said Capt. Shepard.

His legacy will long outlive him.