Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMBER Alert canceled for 4 girls out of South Jordan

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Department of Public Safety
AMBER Alert issued for four girls out of South Jordan.
IMG_0896.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:36:45-05

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An AMBER Alert issued early Sunday morning for four South Jordan girls has been canceled after the children were found in San Diego.

The alert originally said 39-year-old Allison Brimhall was believed to have taken her daughters Saturday morning, and could have been heading to California.

The father has temporary full custody of the children.

However, just before noon Sunday, a release was issued that the AMBER Alert had been canceled, although no other information was given. It's not known if Brimhall was with the children when they were located.

Authorities were looking for a 4-door white Toyota Tacoma truck.

AMBER Alert Truck

Allison Brimhall is listed at 5'4" and 110 lbs. with blue eyes.

Suspect1.jpeg

Brimhall is accused of abducting the following four girls:

Hazelle Brimhall - 12-years-old (4'11", 80 lbs.)

Victim1.jpeg

Berlynn Brimhall - 11-years-old (4'5" tall, 65 lbs.)

Victim2.jpeg

Autumn Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Victim3.jpeg

Adelyne Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Victim4.jpeg

Anyone with information on Allison Brimhall or the children is asked to call 911 or the South Jordan Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE