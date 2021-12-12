AMBER Alert canceled for 4 girls out of South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An AMBER Alert issued early Sunday morning for four South Jordan girls has been canceled after the children were found in San Diego.

The alert originally said 39-year-old Allison Brimhall was believed to have taken her daughters Saturday morning, and could have been heading to California.

The father has temporary full custody of the children.

However, just before noon Sunday, a release was issued that the AMBER Alert had been canceled, although no other information was given. It's not known if Brimhall was with the children when they were located.

Authorities were looking for a 4-door white Toyota Tacoma truck.

Allison Brimhall is listed at 5'4" and 110 lbs. with blue eyes.

Brimhall is accused of abducting the following four girls:

Hazelle Brimhall - 12-years-old (4'11", 80 lbs.)

Berlynn Brimhall - 11-years-old (4'5" tall, 65 lbs.)

Autumn Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Adelyne Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Anyone with information on Allison Brimhall or the children is asked to call 911 or the South Jordan Police Department.

