Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in Poway after lengthy delay

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County’s first Amazon Fresh store finally opened its doors Thursday morning after a two-year delay.

The world’s largest online retailer is managing the produce and products that are sold within the 44,500-square-foot store, which is located at the Twin Peaks Plaza shopping center at 14837 Pomerado Road.

Amazon officials said customers “can expect to find a wide selection of national brands, high-quality produce and protein, as well as Amazon’s private-label brands like Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Saver, and 365 by Whole Foods Market—all at great low prices.”

Any excess food from the store will be donated to Feeding San Diego, ABC 10News learned.

Store hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week.