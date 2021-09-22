Alleged Sinaloa Cartel operative charged with drug trafficking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An alleged Mexican cartel leader is facing federal drug trafficking charges in San Diego, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela, 52, also known as Gigio, is accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs for Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael Zambada Garcia, also known as El Mayo.

Valenzuela Valenzuela was also sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for alleged drug smuggling activities. He remains at large.

Federal authorities say Valenzuela Valenzuela "leads a poly-drug smuggling organization responsible for the transportation and importation of multi-ton quantities of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, from Mexico into the United States."

The grand jury indictment returned in 2018 charges Valenzuela Valenzuela with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances intended for importation, conspiracy to import controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

"This indictment and the Treasury Department sanctions announced today demonstrate that the Department of Justice, along with its law enforcement partners, will continue to target Sinaloa Cartel kingpins who import massive amounts of illegal drugs into the United States," said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman.