Alleged MS-13 gang member, others arrested by Border Patrol in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested an alleged Mara Salvatrucha gang member along with other people who entered the country illegally in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 22, agents questioned a man in a group of people about his citizenship and the man claimed to be a Mexican citizen, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

"The individual and the rest of the group were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol Station to be processed," authorities said. "At the station, it was discovered that the man had provided false biographical information to avoid revealing his true identity."

Border officials said the man was a 32-year-old MS-13 gang member from El Salvador. His name was not immediately released.

He was being held in custody by the Department of Homeland Security pending an expedited removal, officials said.

"I applaud our San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents for their dedication and diligence to protecting our country," Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel said in a statement. "Keeping dangerous subjects from entering our communities is our pledge to America."

In 2024, the San Diego Border Patrol caught 26 alleged gang members, a 62.5% increase from 2023, according to the agency.

The Border Patrol urged people to report any suspicious border activity to the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.

