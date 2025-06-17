Alleged members of Guatemalan drug trafficking ring indicted in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than a dozen alleged members of a Guatemalan drug trafficking ring are under indictment in San Diego, including the case's lead defendant, who was killed in a shootout with Mexican authorities last week.

The grand jury indictment unsealed Friday was originally returned in 2019 and alleges the trafficking operation based near the Guatemala-Mexico border is responsible for transporting large quantities of cocaine through Mexico to the United States.

Among the defendants charged are Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, aka "Don Valde," who was fatally shot on June 8 in the state of Chiapas.

The Latin Times reported that Calderon-Carrillo, 67, was believed to be a founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala Cartel, a regional offshoot of Mexican cartel Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Calderon-Carrillo was killed during a shootout that lasted around two hours between alleged cartel members and an army unit known as Immediate Reaction Force Pakal, the outlet reported.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said, "U.S. agents continue to obtain information confirming the details of Calderon-Carrillo's death."

Calderon-Carrillo's sons -- Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon, aka "El Teniente Jr," and Edgar Yovani Calderon-Calderon, aka "Panon" -- are among the indicted defendants.

Edgar Calderon-Calderon was arrested in France in 2023 and pleaded guilty to international cocaine distribution conspiracy charges earlier this year. His plea included admissions that the organization transported at least 550 kilograms of cocaine. He was sentenced last month to more than seven years in federal prison.

The remaining defendants are currently at large.

