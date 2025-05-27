Alleged assault evolves into SWAT standoff in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A 25-year-old man suspected of threatening to shoot a resident of a Lemon Grove home was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff of several hours, authorities said Tuesday.

At around 12:10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of assault with deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Skyline Drive near Canton Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Tyrin Carter, went inside the home and threatened to shoot someone with a handgun, sheriff's officials said.

The resident and Carter struggled over the handgun until another resident used a golf club to disarm Carter, officials said.

The residents tried to detain Carter but he escaped and hid inside the home, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies evacuated the residents and the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and crisis negotiators worked to get Carter to come out peacefully, officials said.

Carter was arrested at about 8 p.m. and treated for injuries suffered during the struggle over the handgun, sheriff's officials said.

