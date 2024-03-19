Albertsons on 14th Street beefing up security to reduce shoplifting

(KGTV) EAST VILLAGE — When you walk inside Albertsons, you will notice the entire store is now fenced off.

There are two entrance gates. You can go through the entrances, but you cannot get back out. The only way to get back out is to walk through the self checkout, to an exit gate. You must scan your receipt for it to open.

"I have never been to a store that did this before," said Korday Benjamin.

It was Benjamin's first time shopping at Albertsons on 14th Street and Market. He said the new gates were a little inconvenient.

"I am just trying to go to the store on my break. Get some food and get out," he said.

But many regular customers like Christine Fogle are happy to see the new security measures, including extra security guards.

"The stuff that the staff deal with inside that store is insane. People steal stuff all the time. It is not just for their security, it’s for ours," said Fogle.

A spokesperson from Albertsons says the changes were made recently to maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for customers, given the increasing amount of theft. The updates include operational changes to the front end of the stores to deter shoplifting.

Fogle and many we spoke with said the gates have made a difference and hope they are here to stay.

"Yes way better. Less confrontations. Less people trying to steal. Security is on them right away," said Fogle.