Alaska Airlines temporarily grounds all flights causing delays at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- All Alaska Airlines flights were grounded for an hour Wednesday morning, causing delays across the U.S. and at San Diego International Airport.

Alaska Airlines officials said it experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates its weight and balance.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights, which was instituted at approximately 7:30 a.m. PT. The issue was mitigated and the ground stop for Alaska and Horizon flights expired at 8:30 a.m. PT," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

However, the airline expected delays throughout the day.

As of late Wednesday morning, the flight status on the San Diego International Airport website showed close to 30 Alaska Airlines delays, both for arrivals and departures.

ABC 10News spoke with traveler Deborah Foley, whose flight was initially pushed back by an hour.

"Now, I think it's delayed maybe an hour and a half. I don't know for sure. But I've been watching the flight coming down from Portland," Foley said. "I'm a little concerned. Alaska usually has been pretty good.”

Alaska Airlines recommends people continue to check their flight status on alaskaair.com or their app.