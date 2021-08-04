Airlines passengers around US scrambling with last-minute cancelations, delays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Passengers at airports all over the country are scrambling, dealing with canceled and delayed flights from American and Spirit Airlines.

Long lines were spotted at Lindbergh Field in San Diego with frustrated travelers.

More than 9% of American Airlines flights were canceled on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware.

Airlines are strapped with the recent travel surge. The TSA screened 2.24 million people Sunday, the biggest record since February 2020. American Airlines is also grappling with weather challenges, as severe storms swept Texas. Passengers were reporting they couldn't reach representatives and there were no notices.

Airlines say they are trying to get back on track and to check your flight status ahead of time.