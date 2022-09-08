Air conditioning issues impact students in Rancho Bernardo during heat wave

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)-- Students at Bernardo Heights Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School were left dealing with the impacts of San Diego County’s heatwave once again, as the school's cooling systems continue to have problems.

“Most of my rooms I have class in have like fans and stuff, so it's cooler, but it's still really hot so it's hard to get stuff done,” said one student at Bernardo Heights Middle.

Students were let out at noon Wednesday, and right next door at Rancho Bernardo High, students were let out at 1:15.

Cars could be seen lining the streets as parents waited to pick up their kids in the early afternoon.

“I have a sophomore, junior, and senior,” said Kelly De Guzman as she waited to pick up her three kids. “They have been complaining every day. I actually bought them little portable AC fans to bring to school, so hopefully, they're using it.”

The district says the outdated HVAC system at both schools is unreliable, they are working to find a permanent fix and plan to address the topic at a board meeting this week. In the meantime, they have added portable AC units and installed a chiller to help cool down both schools, however, a spokesperson says it couldn't handle cooling down both schools and stopped working properly Tuesday. A second system will be installed this week, but that means early outs until at least Friday.

“It's frustrating, I think we're all trying to be understanding of the situation, but it's wearing,” said Bryn Dean, a parent of students at both schools. “I've had to reschedule doctor appointments, I've had workers coming to the house that I’ve had to reschedule and shuffle.”

The unusual pickup times were disruptive for many. Some parents told ABC 10News off camera they would have preferred to have their kids go back to online classes until the situation is resolved.

Others were thankful that the district was doing something to keep the kids safe.

“It’s really hot in the classes for them, thank goodness the school is letting them out early, we dealt with this last week as well,” said parent Vivian Faris. “I'm hoping that they can get cooled off soon, we just have to be patient with the administration. It's a little bit difficult for me, I actually have a meeting I'm supposed to be talking with right now with my computer in the car, but because I am a little bit more flexible with my schedule- it works.”

Midland Elementary School was also let out early Wednesday for cooling issues, but a district spokesperson said their issues have been resolved, and Thursday will be a regular school day.