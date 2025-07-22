Agreement allows San Diego to clear homeless encampments along downtown freeways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An agreement with Caltrans will give City of San Diego crews access to clean up homeless encampments located along freeways in the downtown area, Mayor Todd Gloria’s office announced Tuesday.

Under the arrangement with the California Department of Transportation, city crews will be allowed to clear encampments on state property along freeways in the following areas:



Barrio Logan

Downtown San Diego

East Village

Little Italy

Sherman Heights

“…the agreement helps streamline the process for the City’s outreach workers to go onto the state property to offer available shelter and housing resources to people in encampments and authorizes the City to clear trash and debris,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Gloria said, “The homeless encampments along our freeways are not only unsightly, but they are unsafe. After months of negotiations, I am excited to see this innovative partnership come to fruition. This agreement will allow the City to have access to Caltrans property in and around downtown to clean up encampments and assist those living there get into a better situation. I’d like to thank Governor Newsom and Caltrans for their partnership in making this agreement possible. It’s my hope that San Diego can become a model for the rest of the state.”

The deal will let Caltrans crews focus on other projects in the San Diego region.

The mayor’s office added, “Under the agreement for this one-year pilot program, the State of California will reimburse the City for up to $400,000 of its costs to clean up and address encampments along State right of way and to connect individuals to appropriate housing or shelter. The City is also committing financial resources through this agreement, using existing abatement teams to conduct additional operations along targeted areas of state property.”

Specifically, the agreement allows the city to clear encampments in the following areas in and around downtown:



Interstate 5 from the Coronado Bridge to Laurel Street (3.5 miles)

State Route 163 from Ash Street to I-5 (0.4 miles)

State Route 94 from 17th Street to 30th Street (1.1 miles)

Reaction to city’s deal with Caltrans

State Sen. Steve Padilla: “I am grateful to see the City of San Diego partnering with the State of California to more efficiently get people off our streets and onto a path towards ending their homelessness. I have heard from my constituents about how unsafe and unacceptable it is to have encampments along our freeways, and I couldn’t agree more. I applaud Mayor Gloria and Caltrans for reaching an agreement to formalize this innovative state and local partnership so we can better serve those in need.”

City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn: “We have reduced encampments on city property, and we will now see progress on state property, too,” said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn who represents Downtown. “Encampments are unsafe and unhealthy for those living in them, and they create problems for nearby residents, workers, and visitors. I applaud Mayor Gloria for reaching this agreement with the state to benefit our city.”

San Diego Padres: “The San Diego Padres applaud the City of San Diego and Caltrans for establishing this agreement to address the ongoing challenges along our freeways. Petco Park welcomes millions of guests each year for Padres games and other events, and the safety of our guests and all San Diegans is a priority for the Padres. This agreement is a meaningful step toward improving the Caltrans property that surrounds the Ballpark District.”

Chris Cate, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce: “This agreement represents meaningful progress in our regional response to homelessness. By empowering the City to address encampments in key transportation corridors more swiftly, we’re creating a more stable environment for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. We applaud both CalTrans and the City of San Diego for creating solutions to the crises that continue to negatively impact hard-working families and the economic wellbeing of our region.”

Daniel Kuperschmid, President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority: “We are encouraged that this partnership / agreement will help address the encampments along the freeways more effectively and improve safety for the unhoused population while connecting them with outreach and services.”

