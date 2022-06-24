AG Bonta announces gun legislation in response to SCOTUS concealed carry ruling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state leaders spoke out in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a New York gun law that required a person applying for a license to show a specific need to carry the weapon.

"They [Supreme Court] made a mistake. They made a crucial mistake," said Assemblymember Mike Gipson said.

Similar to New York, California requires a person to show "good cause" when applying for a concealed weapon permit.

Bonta said this means the state's requirement is also invalid. He called Supreme Court's ruling a setback to gun safety in America.

"The data is clear. More guns in more places mean more people die as a result of gun violence," Bonta said.

However, states can still regulate the carrying of firearms.

Bonta announced new gun legislation lawmakers are preparing that will specify the places where concealed firearms can not be carried and clarify the qualification for carrying a concealed weapon.

He said the legislation will be consistent with the court's opinion while strengthening gun safety laws.

"In California, we're going to make it clear that an assessment of dangerousness is an essential element. The assessment is going to be robust, including looking at arrests, convictions, restraining orders," Bonta said.

Meanwhile, The San Diego County Gun Owners PAC agrees with the Supreme Court's decision that people should not have to show a special need to carry a gun.

In a statement to 10News, the organization said in part, "since our inception, we have made the case that carrying a firearm outside of your home for self-defense is your right."

So far this year, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has issued 952 concealed carry permits.

In 2021, 1,870 permits were issued.

The department said it expects an increase in concealed carrying permit applications due to the Supreme Court ruling.

So does San Diego attorney Saman Nasseri, who's dealt with many cases involving the right to carry.

"I think we're going to see a lot of people who otherwise would've been denied or didn't have a reason to get one. They're going to see them applying and potentially getting a concealed weapon permit," Nasseri said.

The sheriff's department adds they are still evaluating what the ruling means for San Diego County. Any changes to policies or permit requirements will be posted on its website.