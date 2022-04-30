After two years, Adams Avenue Unplugged music festival returns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After two years of cancellations, the Adams Avenue Unplugged music festival returned to Normal Heights on Saturday.

The festival features 50 musical acts at 20 businesses, with the main stage inside the historic United Methodist Church.

Organizers canceled the event in March 2020 and in 2021 due to the pandemic, and even the famed Adams Avenue Street Fair planned for last September couldn't go because of the Delta Variant.

But unlike the street fair, all of the unplugged action is inside. That means no vendors, so local businesses get first crack at getting attendees to spend their money inside their doors.

"It's been a tough couple of years and I think all the businesses on the avenue and throughout the city are really feeling a great vibe now that things have thankfully, please God, settled down," said Mick Ward, owner of the Ould Sod pub, which staffed seven workers for the event, up from the typical four.

Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 attendees this year.