After battling Leukemia for two years, Clairemont girl gets her dream vacation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jayce Casillas got a big gift from Santa Claus this year. She is going to the Aulani, a Disney resort in Hawaii.

"I am going to Hawaii. It is like the best thing ever," said Jayce.

It will be the 9-year-old girl's first vacation since she was diagnosed with Leukemia before the pandemic. "It sucks. I would not suggest it. It is definitely going to change you," she said.

"That was the hardest, the first month. She could not get around. Her back would spasm," said Ali Luedtke, Jayce's mom.

Ali Luedtke

Luedtke said her daughter had to go through chemotherapy for nearly two years, but Jayce stayed positive.

"Always look on the bright side. If you lose your hair, do not feel insecure. It happens to everyone," said Jayce.

Now she is in remission. Through the process Jayce and her mom met other families battling cancer. They were introduced to Campaign One At A Time. The organization launched a fundraiser to make Jayce's dream trip possible.

"I am going to go snorkeling. I am going to do the lazy river. I am going to do everything all at once," she said.

"I am proud not only because of everything she did. But because there was a smile on her face the whole time," said Luedtke.

Jayce's advice to others in her shoes is power through it and stay positive. Learn more about the campaign here to help children like her.