After a week of weather whiplash, Tropical Storm Kay wraps up

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — After a week of weather whiplash, Tropical Storm Kay is finally wrapping up.

On Sunday, more scattered showers appeared across San Diego. There were flash flood warnings throughout east county.

The week began with record triple digit temperatures coupled with humidity. San Diegans were trying to stay cool however they could while conserving energy to prevent power outages.

After 10 straight days of flex alerts, Tropical Storm Kay arrived on Friday. With wind gusts as high as 100 mph, trees and power lines were knocked down in inland communities.

Along the coast, Kay brought a weekend of high surf, rip currents and contaminated waters. As rain soaked San Diego, some parts of the county saw more than 5 inches in two days.

Finally by Sunday evening, the skies were clear. A beautiful sunset was captured by 10News viewers all across the county.