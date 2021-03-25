Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

After 100 years, California condor could return to northwest

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: Ken Bohn
T12_0298_007CaliforniaCondor.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 09:35:50-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall.

The idea is to create an experimental population for California’s far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada.

The California condor was virtually wiped out by the 1970s because of poaching, lead poisoning and habitat loss. Thanks to a captive breeding program, more than 300 birds now live in central and Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP