After 100 years, California condor could return to northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall.

The idea is to create an experimental population for California’s far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada.

The California condor was virtually wiped out by the 1970s because of poaching, lead poisoning and habitat loss. Thanks to a captive breeding program, more than 300 birds now live in central and Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.