Affordable housing complex coming to San Diego City College

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An affordable housing complex is coming to San Diego City College.

Thursday night, the San Diego Community College District's Board of Trustees voted to partner with a developer.

Ground will break there any day now.

It's supposed to house 800 students, and the rent will be less than $1,000. One former student I spoke to says this would've been a game changer when they were attending the college.

Sandy McCoy is a San Diego City College graduate who has gone on to pursue her Bachelor's degree, but she still spends time at the college working in the welcome center.

"I would have been able to buy a vehicle, because I wouldn't have had so much of an expense going towards that. the reason I want a vehicle is because I want a job in San Diego," said McCoy. "It's so amazing to see. I think that it's going to give people access to different jobs in the area. I think it will be a great way to access food and participate in the local economy."

Every semester, about 15,000 students attend San Diego City College, according to the college's president.

McCoy said she works with homeless City College students every single day.

President Ricky Shabazz said recent data shows that a quarter of students are homeless and more than 60% are facing homelessness.

"Not only will it attract more students, but it will retain more students," he said.

For the next eight to 10 months, the college will be planning what the complex will look like.

Shabazz said the housing complex won't be dorm-style. Instead, he says it will be divided into living spaces.

"Picture a 300 square foot room that likely will have suitemates and would likely have shared spaces, like a kitchen and shared spaces like a restroom," he said.

This is just the beginning. If this affordable housing complex is a success, the rest of the Community College District hopes to follow suit with the help of taxpayer dollars.

Shabazz said the Community College District plans to have a bond on the table in 2024.